The special offer, from Snappy Shopper, is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by the app and its over 100 partnering retailers, which include Go Local Pam’s in Dewsbury and Premier Notay’s Convenience Store in Batley.

The Royal Bundle will cost just one penny and include items with a combined retail value of £6 to £7. Each bundle will contain:

Tetley tea 40 pack

McVities Digestives 266g

Mr Kipling Angel Slice 6 Pack

Chunky Kit Kat 40g

Walkers Multipack 6 Pack

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, said: “We understand that this is an incredibly important event for many communities, and we want to support local retailers with this must-have Royal Bundle.

“Our 1p bundles have continued to perform and we expect to see customers stock up on the nation’s favourite treats and snacks ahead of the first coronation Britain has seen in more than 60 years.”

