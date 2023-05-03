The Royal Bundle! Dewsbury and Batley stores team up with Snappy Shopper to give away the nation's favourite treats ahead of the Coronation - for only one pence!
Two retail stores in Dewsbury and Batley have teamed up with a grocery delivery app to celebrate the Coronation by giving away a Royal Bundle of the nation’s favourite treats for only one pence.
The special offer, from Snappy Shopper, is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by the app and its over 100 partnering retailers, which include Go Local Pam’s in Dewsbury and Premier Notay’s Convenience Store in Batley.
The Royal Bundle will cost just one penny and include items with a combined retail value of £6 to £7. Each bundle will contain:
- Tetley tea 40 pack
- McVities Digestives 266g
- Mr Kipling Angel Slice 6 Pack
- Chunky Kit Kat 40g
- Walkers Multipack 6 Pack
Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, said: “We understand that this is an incredibly important event for many communities, and we want to support local retailers with this must-have Royal Bundle.
“Our 1p bundles have continued to perform and we expect to see customers stock up on the nation’s favourite treats and snacks ahead of the first coronation Britain has seen in more than 60 years.”
The promotion started on Tuesday, May 2 and is available on Wednesday, May 3, at Go Local Pam’s in Dewsbury and Premier Notay’s Convenience Store in Batley.