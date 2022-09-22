The Queen: ‘Totally unforgettable’, says West Yorkshire firefighter who walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Richard Hawley, who has worked for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for two decades, was thrilled when he was selected to take part in the procession for the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

He and the other firefighters solemnly marched behind the Household Cavalry, which guarded the coffin, at the once-in-a-lifetime event on Monday September 19.

Richard, who is temporary group manager for the service, which is based in Birkenshaw, said: “Each fire service chose a representative to go to London, and then the Home Office decided who the final 16 were going to be based on their ability to take part in the parade.

Temporary group manager for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Richard Hawley, of Wakefield

“It has been hard work – I arrived on the Wednesday and we practised for 12 hours a day, working with the regimental sergeant majors.

“We had a dress rehearsal which took place through the night – so it’s no wonder I’ve still got blisters now! However, it was all worth it because the experience was totally unforgettable.”

On the day Richard was in the same contingent as representatives from the Police, Merchant Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, British Red Cross, Coastguards, Statutory Ambulance Services of the United Kingdom, St John Ambulance, and the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service.

He added: “It was a logistical feat with 6,000 in the parade. It was unbelievable going up The Mall when it was packed with people.

Richard Hawley and the 15 other firefighters.

“I got to see everyone in the Royal family, which was fantastic and something I will always remember.

“The most memorable moment was when we were formed up outside Westminster Abbey and the morning sun hit the crown on the Queen’s coffin and made it shine.

“It was a surreal experience being there, standing to attention and feeling so proud as the Queen came past for the final time.

“With the bands playing you couldn’t help but get swept up in the emotion of the day – there was sadness, but also nerves that it would all go ok.