The Queen: The Mayor of Kirklees attends civic service at Dewsbury Minster in memory of Her Majesty The Queen

The Mayor of Kirklees attended a memorial service at Dewsbury Minster to pay tribute to the Queen.

By Jessica Barton
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 7:00 pm

On Sunday, September 18, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, Coun Masood Ahmed, attended the service at Dewsbury Minster which was led by The Archdeacon of Halifax, Venerable Bill Braviner.

Following the service Coun Ahmed said: “It was great to see so many come to the civic services in both Dewsbury and Huddersfield to pay tribute to our late Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As one of our greatest monarchs, her sense of duty and love for our nation never wavered.

The service was attended by The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

“For myself, as Mayor, it has been a privilege to conduct my civic duties during this momentous time on behalf of the citizens of Kirklees.

“We have come together to mourn the sad loss of our late Sovereign, but also to mark the start of the reign of our new Monarch, His Majesty King Charles III.”

The Queen: Official statement from the Mayor of Kirklees
The memorial service took place on Sunday, September 18, at Dewsbury Minster.
