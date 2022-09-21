On Sunday, September 18, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, Coun Masood Ahmed, attended the service at Dewsbury Minster which was led by The Archdeacon of Halifax, Venerable Bill Braviner.

Following the service Coun Ahmed said: “It was great to see so many come to the civic services in both Dewsbury and Huddersfield to pay tribute to our late Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As one of our greatest monarchs, her sense of duty and love for our nation never wavered.

“For myself, as Mayor, it has been a privilege to conduct my civic duties during this momentous time on behalf of the citizens of Kirklees.

“We have come together to mourn the sad loss of our late Sovereign, but also to mark the start of the reign of our new Monarch, His Majesty King Charles III.”