Jade Dews, 29, who was Jason Tolson's partner of 15 years, said his passing had “left a huge hole in our family” after he lost his battle with Anti-MDA5 Dermatomyositis.

The cruel systemic autoimmune disease targets the lungs and causes muscle weakness, and there is currently no cure or known survivors of the condition.

Jason first felt unwell in May last year, and very sadly, he succumbed to the illness on New Year's day, aged just 30.

Jade Dews, 29, with Jason Tolson, her partner of 15 years. (Image: Jade Dews/SWNS)

Jade said she’d travelled all over the world with her childhood sweetheart, and they'd made “so many plans” for when he left hospital before he tragically passed away.

The care worker from Batley, West Yorkshire, said: “Jason was one of the nicest people you could meet.

“He got along with everyone and would do anything for anyone all you had to do is ask and he would be there.

“Jason loved me unconditionally and I loved Jason just as much right back.“Jason loved to travel and we went at least once a year. We visited Turkey, Bulgaria, America, Paris and many more places.

“We made a point of living life to the fullest we never argued but would say I love you to each other every day.

“We had so many plans for when Jason was to leave hospital, the first being to go to TGI Fridays.

“It was his favourite place to eat. We wanted to book a holiday together. We also talked about going back to America for the third time it was our happy place.

“Jason was always there for me even for the simplest of things.

"We were so happy and in love together and now I feel broken and numb. Love you to the moon and back to infinity and beyond.”

Jason first became ill in May 2022, when he started complaining about muscle aches, joint pains and started losing his hair and weight rapidly.

His symptoms then started to worsen and by November last year, his joints were so weak that he struggled to walk and couldn't even hold a pen.

At first, doctors thought Jason might have had cancer, but after numerous tests, it was discovered he had Anti-MDA5 Dermatomyositis.Despite having a range of treatments including two rounds of chemotherapy and being on 16 different drugs, he sadly passed away just six weeks after his diagnosis.

Jade’s dad Dean Blakeley, 55, also from Batley, said: "He was one of the nicest guys you could meet and would do anything for anybody.

"He was pretty quiet but had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help you.

"Jason was making plans for when he came out because he couldn't wait to get out of hospital and go to TGI Fridays for a double rack of ribs.

"But obviously that never happened."

Jason's family are currently raising money for his funeral as they didn't 'expect to do this at such a young age.'

To donate towards their fundraising efforts, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-tolson?