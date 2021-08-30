The North Kirklees areas with biggest number of vaccinated children and teens

A total of 4,080 under 18s have received their first Covid jab in Kirklees

Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Kirklees, a total of 4,080 under 18s have received their first dose.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown, 86 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Mirfield Central and Hopton, 59 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Battyeford, 68 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Birkenshaw, 74 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Scholes and Hunsworth, 51 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 13 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Hightown and Hartshead Moor, 64 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Gomersal, 61 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Earlsheaton and Chickenley, 84 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge, 47 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 11 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Birstall, 71 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 10 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton, 38 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 10 per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Thornhill, 41 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents nine per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Dewsbury Moor Upper, 48 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Heckmondwike North, 68 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Cleckheaton, 39 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd, 43 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Dewsbury Central and Westborough, 42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Upper Batley and Soothill, 38 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Staincliffe and Healey, 47 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees, 68 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant, 35 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown, 40 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Ravensthorpe, 43 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents four per cent of the age 12-17 population.

In Batley Central, 28 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents four per cent of the age 12-17 population.