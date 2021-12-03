The nine areas of North Kirklees where Covid cases rose in the past week

In Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees, Covid cases increased by 333.1 per cent in the past week

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up two per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 235.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 333.1 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 456.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.2 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 271.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 42.8 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 318.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 42.8 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 356.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37.5 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 128.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 33.4 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 131.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.1 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 369.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.7 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 293.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 11.1 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 170.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 183.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

In better news, the following areas of North Kirklees all saw a drop in their Covid case rates in the past week.

Heckmondwike North had 154.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 5.3 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 228.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 11.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 158.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 14.3 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 309.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 16.0 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 190.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.5 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 155.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 26.7 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 222.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 26.7 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 240.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 30.4 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 227.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 45.0 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 128.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 47.1 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 163.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 47.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 166.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 47.6 per cent from the week before.