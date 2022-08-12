Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which is looking to expand its team, exists to advance the education of people under 25 who are residents or who have a parent/parents living in Mirfield.

Over the years, the organisation has supported individuals, sporting organisations and schools in advancing the education, social and physical training of young people in the area.

Most recently, the charity has launched the Dr H Grason Scholarship, worth around £3,500 a year.

View of Mirfield from Upper Hopton.

The trustees comprise nine people who, through residence, occupation, employment or otherwise, have special knowledge of the Mirfield district.

Three of the trustees are nominated by Kirklees Council and six are co-opted onto the committee.