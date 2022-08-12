The charity, which is looking to expand its team, exists to advance the education of people under 25 who are residents or who have a parent/parents living in Mirfield.
Over the years, the organisation has supported individuals, sporting organisations and schools in advancing the education, social and physical training of young people in the area.
Most recently, the charity has launched the Dr H Grason Scholarship, worth around £3,500 a year.
Most Popular
-
1
This stunning home is the most expensive for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove
-
2
Man wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of release
-
3
Campaigner hails 'massive' accessibility improvements at Dewsbury train station
-
4
Illegal goods worth over £40,000 seized in Kirklees
-
5
Appeal launched following three burglaries in same road in Dewsbury Moor
The trustees comprise nine people who, through residence, occupation, employment or otherwise, have special knowledge of the Mirfield district.
Three of the trustees are nominated by Kirklees Council and six are co-opted onto the committee.
To apply for the co-optative trustee vacancy, write to Mr M.G. Parkinson, Clerk to the Trustees, 6 Rectory View, Thornhill Dewsbury, WF12 0NN.