The Mirfield Allotment show is set to make a return later this month for its 106th year

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which is organised by the Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society, will make a return on Saturday, August 27 to celebrate its 106th show.

The show will involve four classes, the members class, vegetable Class, flower Class and the domestic class.

This year all classes have been made free to enter, to encourage more members to take part and support the show.

Produce from a Mirfield allotment plot holder.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society volunteer, Amanda Wigglesworth, said: “Because this is our first indoor show after Covid-19, we are hoping that it is going to be a success and hopefully bring in more of the community.

“Last year we did an outdoor show, which was surprisingly a roaring success.

“It was nice to do something different but we do want to get back to it being an indoor event, getting the local community in to see what we do.

“However, this year we said we would make it a little bit different by making it free entry because we have not done a proper show for two years.

“Usually it's 20p to enter a class or an item into the class but this time it's been scrapped to get people back into the swing of it and to give back to the plot holders.

“The allotment show started in 1915 and is still going strong amidst a fire at Nab [lane] in 2015 where some of the chickens kept there died and numerous floods at Lowlands.

“Yet, the community spirit and support amongst the plotholders when they rally around together to get things done is amazing.”

This year the show has been sponsored by Newgate Garage, Darren Smith Holmes and Mirfield Automotive Spares LTD.

Amanda added: “It's been great that we have had support from local businesses, offering us sponsorship for some of the classes.”

Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society, which has three allotment sites across Mirfield, is a non-profit society which has been running for over 100 years.

The Mirfield Allotment Show will be held at the Mirfield Community Centre on august 27, with doors opening at 1pm.