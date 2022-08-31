The Mirfield Agricultural Show 2022: Here’s the results
The Mirfield Agricultural show made a return earlier this month after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here are the results.
Domestic classes
One jar lemon curd: First, Tracey Riley, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Heather Kennett.
One jar fruit jam (any fruit): First, Tracey Riley, Second, Felicia Nordott and third, Aileen Goldspring.
One jar marmalade: First, Barbara Crossley, second, Christian Wray and third, Barbara Crossley.
One jar chutney: First, Aileen Goldspring, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Aileen Goldspring.
One jar pickled produce (any): First, Barbara Crossley and second, Barbara Crossley.
Round of shortbread: First, Sophie Goldspring, second, Heather Kennett and third, Barbara Crossley.
Four pieces of flapjack: First, Barbara Crossley, second, Heather Kennett and third, Catherine Wray.
One loaf of handmade bread: First, Pauline Shackleton, second, Pauline Shackleton and third, Norman Pickard.
One gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake: First, Pat Townend and second, Charlotte Cheesbrough.
Four fruit scones (Betty Taylor Memorial Trophy): First, Heather Kennett, second, Karen Codd and third, Veronica Boden. Four hand decorated cupcakes: First, Rachel Kirkby, second, Kay Kirkby and third, Tracey Riley.
A six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake (Eva Dunwell Prize): First, Andrew Precious-Thompson, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Sharon Todd.
Men only recipe (Hairy Bikers blueberry muffins): First, Peter Kennett, second, Christian Wray and third, Norman Pickard. Showstopper Bake (Jubilee themed traybake): First, Chelsea Wiles.
Jubilee beacon flan: First, Heather Kennett.
Handmade soft toy: First, Chris Broady, second, Chris Broady and third, Chris Broady Handmade Jubilee themed 1.5 metre length of bunting: First, Chris Broady, second, Chris Broady and third, Tracey Riley.
Any other hand-crafted object or item: First, Caroline Elliott, second, Chris Broady and third, Jennifer Murgatroyd.
A Jubilee themed piece of pencil drawn art: First, Elizabeth Newton and second, Charlotte Cheesbrough.
Any bottle of home-brewed wine, cider, beer or spirit: First, Peter Kennett, second, Heather Kennett and third, Heather Kennett.
Any Jubilee themed photograph: First, Helen Cussons, second, Nasser Mohammed and third, Nasser Mohammed.
An action-shot themed photograph: First, Sarah Garth, second, Helen Cussons and third, Sharon Todd.
A beach-scene photograph: First, Christian Wray, second, Sarah Garth and third, Sharon Todd.
Vegetable classes
A plate of six runner bean pods: First, William Pearson.
Three onions (dressed) each over 250 grams but under 1 kilogram: First, John Marsh and second, John Harrison.
Three onions (dressed) each not to exceed 250 grams: First, John Harrison.
Plate of three Carrots (any variety): First, SJ and TJ Halifax, second, John Marsh and third, Pauline Shackleton.
One Cucumber: First, John Frankland, second, John Marsh and third, Karen Wilkinson.
Plate of four potatoes (any Colour): First, SJ and TJ Halifax , second, Pauline Shackleton, and third, Pauline Shackleton .
Plate of four tomatoes (with calyx): First, John Frankland, second, Jeremy Charlesworth and third, Pauline Shackleton.
One Marrow: First, Pauline Shackleton, second, John Harrison and third, Phil Bridger.
Any vegetable not previously mentioned: First, Benny Strafford, second, SJ &andTJ Halifax and third, Pauline Shackleton.
One stem of rhubarb (judged for length): First, Andrew Winner, second, Andrew Winner and third, Pat Townend.
Children's longest runner bean: First, William Pearson.
Animal made from fruit or vegetables : First, Brooke Swinden, second, Heidi Snell, third, Eleanor Turnbull and Oscar Snell.
Novice classes
The heaviest tomato: First, John Harrison.
A plate of six berries: First, Kali Dixon.
Any three flowers: First, Pauline Shackleton and second, Pauline Shackleton.
Flower classes
One giant or large dahlia: First, Phil Nuttall and second, Phil Nuttall.
Three cactus or semi-cactus dahlias (medium or small): First, Phil Nuttall.
Three decorative dahlias (Medium/Small/Mini): First, Phil Nuttall.
One ball dahlia (small or miniature): First, Phil Nuttall.
Horse and pony Show
Class one - In hand horse or pony (open): First, Courtney Carter, second, Emily Jane Aspinall and third, Lucy Storey.
Class two -In hand mountain and moorland or other native (open): First, David Fryer , second, Jamie Hanson, third, Courtney Carter, fourth, Georgia Griffiths and fifth, Mariella Keith.
Class Three - In hand registered dales pony: First, Mariella Keith.
Class four - In hand veteran horse or pony: First, Kirsten Graham, second, George Exley , third, Amelia Maude and fourth, Valeria Jagger.
Class seven - Open rider: First, Lucy Stoery, second, Danielle Dunn, third, Valerie Jagger, fourth, Lila Storey and fifth, Courtney Carter.
Class nine - Open ridden horse or pony: First, Valerie Jagger, second, Lucy Storey, third, Danielle Dunn, fourth, Lila Storey and fifth, Lucy Cockroft.
Best in Show: Jack, shown and ridden by David Fryer and Danielle Dunn.
Reserve best in show: Angel, shown and ridden by George Exley.
Medals
NVS Medal (for carrots in 2022): SJ and TJ Halifax.
NDS Medal silver (three decorative dahlias in 2022): Phil Nuttall.
NDS Medal bronze (One large or giant dahlia in 2022): Phil Nuttall.
Trophies
Malcolm Boyes Memorial Trophy for Best in Show Photograph: Matilda Wray. Betty Taylor Memorial Trophy for most domestic points: Barbara Crossley. Mirfield Rotary Club Presidents Trophy for Most Handicraft Show Points: Chris Broady.