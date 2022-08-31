Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic classes

One jar lemon curd: First, Tracey Riley, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Heather Kennett.

One jar fruit jam (any fruit): First, Tracey Riley, Second, Felicia Nordott and third, Aileen Goldspring.

Pauline Shackleton with her show tomatoes.

One jar marmalade: First, Barbara Crossley, second, Christian Wray and third, Barbara Crossley.

One jar chutney: First, Aileen Goldspring, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Aileen Goldspring.

One jar pickled produce (any): First, Barbara Crossley and second, Barbara Crossley.

Round of shortbread: First, Sophie Goldspring, second, Heather Kennett and third, Barbara Crossley.

The Horse and Pony Show.

Four pieces of flapjack: First, Barbara Crossley, second, Heather Kennett and third, Catherine Wray.

One loaf of handmade bread: First, Pauline Shackleton, second, Pauline Shackleton and third, Norman Pickard.

One gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake: First, Pat Townend and second, Charlotte Cheesbrough.

Four fruit scones (Betty Taylor Memorial Trophy): First, Heather Kennett, second, Karen Codd and third, Veronica Boden. Four hand decorated cupcakes: First, Rachel Kirkby, second, Kay Kirkby and third, Tracey Riley.

Hand crafted fruits on display in the show.

A six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake (Eva Dunwell Prize): First, Andrew Precious-Thompson, second, Barbara Crossley and third, Sharon Todd.

Men only recipe (Hairy Bikers blueberry muffins): First, Peter Kennett, second, Christian Wray and third, Norman Pickard. Showstopper Bake (Jubilee themed traybake): First, Chelsea Wiles.

Jubilee beacon flan: First, Heather Kennett.

Handmade soft toy: First, Chris Broady, second, Chris Broady and third, Chris Broady Handmade Jubilee themed 1.5 metre length of bunting: First, Chris Broady, second, Chris Broady and third, Tracey Riley.

Any other hand-crafted object or item: First, Caroline Elliott, second, Chris Broady and third, Jennifer Murgatroyd.

A Jubilee themed piece of pencil drawn art: First, Elizabeth Newton and second, Charlotte Cheesbrough.

Any bottle of home-brewed wine, cider, beer or spirit: First, Peter Kennett, second, Heather Kennett and third, Heather Kennett.

Any Jubilee themed photograph: First, Helen Cussons, second, Nasser Mohammed and third, Nasser Mohammed.

An action-shot themed photograph: First, Sarah Garth, second, Helen Cussons and third, Sharon Todd.

A beach-scene photograph: First, Christian Wray, second, Sarah Garth and third, Sharon Todd.

Vegetable classes

A plate of six runner bean pods: First, William Pearson.

Three onions (dressed) each over 250 grams but under 1 kilogram: First, John Marsh and second, John Harrison.

Three onions (dressed) each not to exceed 250 grams: First, John Harrison.

Plate of three Carrots (any variety): First, SJ and TJ Halifax, second, John Marsh and third, Pauline Shackleton.

One Cucumber: First, John Frankland, second, John Marsh and third, Karen Wilkinson.

Plate of four potatoes (any Colour): First, SJ and TJ Halifax , second, Pauline Shackleton, and third, Pauline Shackleton .

Plate of four tomatoes (with calyx): First, John Frankland, second, Jeremy Charlesworth and third, Pauline Shackleton.

One Marrow: First, Pauline Shackleton, second, John Harrison and third, Phil Bridger.

Any vegetable not previously mentioned: First, Benny Strafford, second, SJ &andTJ Halifax and third, Pauline Shackleton.

One stem of rhubarb (judged for length): First, Andrew Winner, second, Andrew Winner and third, Pat Townend.

Children's longest runner bean: First, William Pearson.

Animal made from fruit or vegetables : First, Brooke Swinden, second, Heidi Snell, third, Eleanor Turnbull and Oscar Snell.

Novice classes

The heaviest tomato: First, John Harrison.

A plate of six berries: First, Kali Dixon.

Any three flowers: First, Pauline Shackleton and second, Pauline Shackleton.

Flower classes

One giant or large dahlia: First, Phil Nuttall and second, Phil Nuttall.

Three cactus or semi-cactus dahlias (medium or small): First, Phil Nuttall.

Three decorative dahlias (Medium/Small/Mini): First, Phil Nuttall.

One ball dahlia (small or miniature): First, Phil Nuttall.

Horse and pony Show

Class one - In hand horse or pony (open): First, Courtney Carter, second, Emily Jane Aspinall and third, Lucy Storey.

Class two -In hand mountain and moorland or other native (open): First, David Fryer , second, Jamie Hanson, third, Courtney Carter, fourth, Georgia Griffiths and fifth, Mariella Keith.

Class Three - In hand registered dales pony: First, Mariella Keith.

Class four - In hand veteran horse or pony: First, Kirsten Graham, second, George Exley , third, Amelia Maude and fourth, Valeria Jagger.

Class seven - Open rider: First, Lucy Stoery, second, Danielle Dunn, third, Valerie Jagger, fourth, Lila Storey and fifth, Courtney Carter.

Class nine - Open ridden horse or pony: First, Valerie Jagger, second, Lucy Storey, third, Danielle Dunn, fourth, Lila Storey and fifth, Lucy Cockroft.

Best in Show: Jack, shown and ridden by David Fryer and Danielle Dunn.

Reserve best in show: Angel, shown and ridden by George Exley.

Medals

NVS Medal (for carrots in 2022): SJ and TJ Halifax.

NDS Medal silver (three decorative dahlias in 2022): Phil Nuttall.

NDS Medal bronze (One large or giant dahlia in 2022): Phil Nuttall.

Trophies