The Mayor of Kirklees urges residents to place their nominations for the Recycling Heroes Awards 2022

Nominations are now open for the Recycling Heroes of Kirklees Awards, an event hosted by Kirklees Council.

With just under a week to go until the nominations close, residents are urged to nominate and recognise the people who are setting the example and benchmark when it comes to recycling across Kirklees.

Coun Ahmed said: “We have so many unsung heroes in our borough, so it is important that we give them the recognition they deserve. The Recycling Heroes of Kirklees Awards will do just that.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

“There is still time to send in your nomination, so I encourage you to nominate those who have gone above and beyond in taking pride in where they live as well as improving our environment and tackling climate change.”

There are four separate categories that people or organisations can be nominated in: Recycling Hero, Young Recycling Hero, School Recycling Hero, and Business Recycling Hero.

To nominate a person, school or business, Kirklees Council are asking residents to submit a 200 word application, stating why they should win the award.

The shortlisted nominees will be invited to a ceremony in Huddersfield Town Hall where the awards will be presented by Coun Ahmed on Thursday, October 27.

Nominations for the Recycling Heroes of Kirklees Awards close on Monday, October 10.

To nominate someone for an award, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/bins-and-recycling/recycling-heroes.aspx

