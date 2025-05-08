Chris Matthews with his silver medal after finishing the The M2L Ultra in under ten hours. (Photo credit: Ridgeline Media)

A personal trainer from Mirfield who has climbed Mount Everest and ran in marathons has completed a “relentless” 50-mile endurance challenge from Manchester to Liverpool, all in aid of Andy’s Man Club.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Matthews has raised £255 for the men’s suicide prevention charity after taking part in the M2L Ultra marathon last month, which he completed in 9 hours and 52 minutes, and hopes to have inspired others to believe “anything is possible.”

And the fitness instructor, who is based within Roy Ellam’s Premier Health Club, on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, admitted he was “proud” of his most recent achievement, especially as his preparation was hindered by illness, accommodation issues and stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This has been a long-term goal for a long time. The preparation was far from ideal and I went into it feeling quite underprepared and overwhelmed by the 50 miles that laid ahead.

Chris Matthews, centre, has raised £255 for Andy's Man Club after taking part in the M2L Ultra marathon (Manchester to Liverpool) last month, which he completed in 9 hours and 52 minutes, and hopes to have inspired others to believe “anything is possible.”

“But because it wasn’t ideal circumstances I felt that the pressure was off, so I turned up, started it and it kept going well. Before I knew it, I’d done 60km and I thought, ‘I can do this.’ I even managed to speed up towards the end and get under the ten hour mark.

“After completing a 107km event in the Lake District in 2022, this is the second proudest one. In a marathon you are attacking all the way but it’s over in less than four hours.

“This one, you’re chipping away relentlessly for ten hours. It’s a lot more intimidating, so I was very proud and pleased. They need to scare you so you get that sense of pride at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they don’t scare you, it's not a big enough challenge. We don’t want to be doing that every day of the week but every now and then it’s good to pull a big one like that out of the bag.”

On why he chose Andy’s Man Club, Chris said:

“It’s a great charity. There’s a group in Mirfield and I know a few people that go and it has helped them. I have been inspired by Mission Possible challenges for Andy’s Man Club and I thought I wanted to do something too.

“And when you have people who have supported you and donated, and when you may be in that dark place on the course, you have that sense that you are doing it for a bigger purpose.

“You’re not just doing it for the fundraising, you’re doing it to show people what is possible. That’s what I liked about the Mission Possible movement. Whatever it is for you, whether it is attending a Park Run or doing a 50-mile run, it’s your version of Mission Possible. We are all possible of more than what your mind might tell you sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great cause. You might not think you’re capable of it, but really you are.”

Revealing his own feelings before taking part in the gruelling event, he said:

“I didn’t want to do it. I was having a wobble. I didn’t think I was prepared, my accommodation cancelled, everything was against me. But I flipped the script and said, ‘I can do it.’

“One foot in front of the other and, before you know it, you’ll be 16 miles in and you break it down into small segments that are achievable.

“I had loads of messages of support, and hopefully it has inspired other people to show what is actually possible.”

Chris’ next event is taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks this Saturday, May 10, in aid of Dementia UK.

For more information on Chris’ ultra marathon challenge, and to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chris-matthews-6?newPage=true&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAadz-zi5HujojVDWKgWBpmIJova5MZtK2i--OdFgezLfhyaOl__7ueuaFNjvgw_aem_CIQbljrrvs-UiwP-qUMabw%23sharePage