With the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade set to bring more frequent, faster trains between Manchester and York, Network Rail have deemed the existing Lady Anne Level Crossing ‘too risky’ and have decided to close it to keep people safe.

Later this year a new accessible bridge will replace the level crossing, providing the community with a safe route between Howley Street and Rutland Road. The plans will also see the removal of the historic Batley signal box.

However, these plans have been strongly objected by residents and local councillor Habiban Zaman (Lab, Batley East).

Councillor Habiban Zaman and residents pictured at the Lady Anne Level Crossing in Batley.

Coun Zaman, who originally brought the issues from residents to the Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee last March, says she is ‘sad’ that the plans have been approved and that still has serious concerns regarding the safety of the footbridge and maintenance.

She said: “I objected very strongly against this decision and have been with the residents all the way.

“Transpennine originally relied on a survey which I believe did not truly reflect the wishes of the people using the crossing, because they did their survey around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They said that around 250 people used the crossing on a daily basis, but during normal times it would be more than that.

The Lady Anne Level crossing and signal box in Batley will be replaced by a new footbridge.

“The application is going to destroy much-loved history.

“We get that it's because of a bigger project, but we have lost historic features because of it and it is very sad.

“We knew we wouldn't win against National Rail but we did fight the battle as much as we could.”

After hearing that the Lady Anne Railway Crossing was to be replaced with an accessible footbridge, local resident Michael Gott said: “It was really sad to hear that the crossing was being removed - It’s a real shame.

The plans are part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“I have lived around here all my life, so I have many memories of using the crossing.

“There has been lots of talk over the years that it's going to be turned into a footbridge, but I just hoped it wouldn't, like a lot of people in the area.

“I can sort of stomach the crossing, but the fact that the signal box is also due to be knocked down really upset me because it is such an iconic and nostalgic feature of the area - You just don’t see things like this anymore.

“It's a real shame they couldn't turn it into a little library or a community asset.”

Despite concerns from the local community, by June 2023 Network Rail plan to have the new accessible bridge up and running.

Sarah Thompson, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “Keeping the people of Batley safe has always been our priority. That’s why we’ve worked closely with our partners, including the British Transport Police, to make the decision to close Lady Anne level crossing and develop plans to replace it with a new, bespoke and accessible footbridge.