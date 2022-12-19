Each year, The Kirkwood invites people from across Kirklees and beyond to remember their loved ones and make a special dedication as part of Light up a Life.

Following a series of special events - including one at Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury on Saturday, december 3 - the beautiful tree at the heart of the Kirkwood’s gardens in Dalton is now lit and will continue to shine brightly throughout the festive period in memory of loved ones.

This year’s Light up a Life services in Dewsbury and Huddersfield were led by Jonathan Sharp, The Kirkwood’s spiritual care coordinator and chaplain, with special readings from members of The Kirkwood team.

Light up a Life gave people a chance to remember loved ones and reflect on the year just gone.

The events were beautifully complemented with carols from Grange Moor Brass Band and music from talented vocalist Georgia Harrup and pianist Scarlett Kaye.

Poignant and heartfelt readings from members of The Kirkwood Nursing team heightened the sense of emotion as hundreds of guests held candles and gathered in the frostbitten gardens to listen to the words.

People from across Kirklees and beyond came together in The Kirkwood gardens to celebrate the life of someone they love and pay tribute to them.

One of those people was Danielle Humpleby who was remembering her dad Stephen Turner. She said: "I have come to Light up a Life for the last two years to remember my dad, Stephen, who died in 2020.

Hundreds of people have gathered for Light up a Life over the last few weeks.

“The Kirkwood offered him some palliative care in November for three weeks.

“The Kirkwood staff are magnificent and were amazing with him in how they cared for him and us as a family.

“I came to remember him and to have an event like this to do that is special."

Michael Crowther, chief executive with The Kirkwood, was moved to see so many people coming together as part of this year’s Light up a Life celebrations.

The tree at the heart of the Kirkwood’s gardens in Dalton is now lit and will continue to shine brightly.

He said: “I’m so grateful to all the people who have made a dedication to this year’s Light up a Life appeal, taken the time to join us at one of our events or have tuned in to our service online.

“Light up a Life is a really important event in The Kirkwood’s calendar. It’s a chance to come together as one community, to reflect on the special people in our lives and light our tree in their memory.

“The lights on our tree in The Kirkwood gardens represent those who are important to us. But they also represent the kindness and generosity of our local community.

“As a charity, we only exist because of the generosity of local people. The care that we provide is only possible because of the generosity of local people.

“And fortunately for us, thanks to local people, who believe in the care we provide for local families that light never goes out.”

Everyone connected with The Kirkwood would like to thank all those who helped to make this year’s Light up a Life a success.

