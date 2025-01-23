Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how you can take part in this year’s 10th Jo Cox Way event, with two places on the Cleckheaton to London bike ride being donated to readers of the Reporter Series.

This year’s five-day, 293-mile ride, held in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, sets off from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday, July 23, and ends in the capital on Sunday, July 27.

The ride normally costs £425 to enter - which includes four nights’ accommodation; three meals each day; transport back from London to Cleckheaton; and support and snacks during the ride - and more than 100 cyclists signed up within 24 hours of places being advertised.

But two spots have been specially reserved to mark the milestone event,which raises funds for The Jo Cox Foundation.

The generous donations have been made by past riders and are being made available for FREE to local cyclists.

To be in with a chance of claiming a free place on this summer’s ride, all you have to do is email [email protected] and explain, in no more than 300 words, your cycling history and why you’d like to take part, by 12pm on Monday, February 10.

The ride organisers will then choose the two best entries and invite those riders to join for free.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, the MP for Spen Valley, said of the donation:

Two spots have been specially reserved to mark the milestone event, which takes place in Jult 2025.

“The Jo Cox Way is a brilliant experience and it’s everything Jo would have loved. Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation - causes Jo cared deeply about.

“But it can be expensive, which is why we wanted to offer two local cyclists the chance to take part for free.

“Jo was born in Dewsbury, grew up in Heckmondwike, represented Batley and Spen in Parliament and was passionate about the local area.

“The Jo Cox Way is a great chance to meet people from different walks of life and to celebrate that we have ‘more in common’, but not everyone can afford to take part.

The annual bike ride is held in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

“We wanted to do something about that in our 10th year.’’

One of the two places has been donated by couple Jay Trivedy and Marie Jones from Burton upon Trent, who have taken part in the past two Jo Cox Way rides.

Marie said: “Jay and I have met, and been inspired by, many fellow cyclists on The Jo Cox Way in 2023 and 2024.

“This challenge enables participants to experience that we really do have more in common than that which divides us.

“We would like to support another person to have such an uplifting opportunity in 2025.”

The ride’s founder Sarfraz Mian, added: “The Jo Cox Way gets more popular every year.

“Cycling is a fabulous activity, and the ride celebrates the best of what cycling offers. It is a challenge through which you make amazing friends, and it brings people from different backgrounds and regions together.

“It is a wonderful embodiment of what Jo stood for and more than 300 people have completed The Jo Cox Way since we first began.

“We can’t wait to welcome more new riders for the 10th Jo Cox Way.”

The deadline for entries - to be emailed to [email protected] - is 12pm on Monday, February 10.