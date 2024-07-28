85 cyclists set off from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday (July 24) for the ninth Jo Cox Way - a mammoth 293-mile event which aims to keep the former MP’s legacy alive by promoting community spirit, togetherness and the power of sport, while also supporting causes that were important to her.

After arriving in the capital, Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, who is now the MP for Spen Valley, said of the “heroic” riders and the event’s importance:

“The Jo Cox Way is such an important part of Jo’s legacy. To get all these people from all different backgrounds and walks of life, coming together for that shared vision and cycling down the country and making it to London from Yorkshire, is a really important message. It’s celebrating the things that we have in common, through the power of cycling and the power of sport.

“These people are heroes. It is a physical challenge but it’s a mental and psychological challenge as well. To cover those miles is fantastic.

“They are all total legends and I am incredibly proud and grateful for them taking part. It is truly heartwarming to see it happen again this year for the ninth time.”

Of the 85 cyclists who took part this year, 43 were women - the first time the event has seen more females than men.

Mirfield resident Karen Goodard, 63, said after crossing the finishing line:

“I am feeling great. I absolutely loved it. I’ve done it before and it has pushed me but I have really enjoyed it.

“I have had a fabulous time. It’s pretty gruelling. I am proud of myself.”

Louise Alder, from Cleckheaton, added:

“I am elated. It’s been really brilliant. I found the second day really difficult. But it’s been brilliant and it was a real team effort.”

The ride raises money for The Jo Cox Foundation, a charity that makes change on issues that Jo was passionate about. The 2024 ride, so far, has raised £16,695.

