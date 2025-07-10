The Jo Cox Foundation to hold 'Big Assemblies' in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike to create vision for the future
The Big Assemblies – described by organisers as “fun, interactive evenings of free food and rich conversation” – are guided by the question: “If you could do anything in your community and you knew it would work, what would that be?”
The events will be held on the following dates:
Monday, July 14, 6-8pm at Heckmondwike Grammar School.
Tuesday, July 15, 6-8pm at Thornhill Community Academy.
Thursday, July 17, 6-8pm at Batley Girls’ High School.
People can show up on the day, or book online via The Jo Cox Foundation website: https://www.jocoxfoundation.org/our-work/stronger-communities/yorkshire-programme/
A spokesperson said: “This isn’t another consultation procedure, it's a call to action for the whole community.
“What local people have to say at these events will help form a shared vision for the future of the area; by the community, for the community.”
The Big Assemblies are part of The Jo Cox Foundation’s “Bridging and Belonging” project.
Through the project, the foundation is bringing communities together through a series of listening events in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike.
These events, led by a community group made up of people closely connected to the three towns, are exploring the themes of community, place and belonging.
The outcome of this community listening will be a shared vision for the future of the area, which is due to be published and disseminated in Autumn 2025.
“Bridging and Belonging” is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
