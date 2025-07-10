The Jo Cox Foundation to hold 'Big Assemblies' in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike to create vision for the future

The Jo Cox Foundation is inviting everyone in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike to help shape a better future for the community.

The Big Assemblies – described by organisers as “fun, interactive evenings of free food and rich conversation” – are guided by the question: “If you could do anything in your community and you knew it would work, what would that be?”

The events will be held on the following dates:

Monday, July 14, 6-8pm at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

The Jo Cox Foundation organises many community events in North Kirklees, including the annual Run For Jo

Tuesday, July 15, 6-8pm at Thornhill Community Academy.

Thursday, July 17, 6-8pm at Batley Girls’ High School.

People can show up on the day, or book online via The Jo Cox Foundation website: https://www.jocoxfoundation.org/our-work/stronger-communities/yorkshire-programme/

A spokesperson said: “This isn’t another consultation procedure, it's a call to action for the whole community.

“What local people have to say at these events will help form a shared vision for the future of the area; by the community, for the community.”

The Big Assemblies are part of The Jo Cox Foundation’s “Bridging and Belonging” project.

Through the project, the foundation is bringing communities together through a series of listening events in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike.

These events, led by a community group made up of people closely connected to the three towns, are exploring the themes of community, place and belonging.

The outcome of this community listening will be a shared vision for the future of the area, which is due to be published and disseminated in Autumn 2025.

“Bridging and Belonging” is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.