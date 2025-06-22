The annual Great Parliamentary Get Together was held in the Speaker’s House, with Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, now the MP for Spen Valley, joined by senior political figures including former Prime Ministers, Rishi Sunak and Theresa May, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper and the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The former MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was remembered in Westminster last week on the ninth anniversary of when she was killed.

MPs from across the House, staff members and representatives of organisations supporting issues that Jo cared about also joined the event, while Jo and Kim’s parents, Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, and Jo’s children, Cuillin and Lejla, were special guests.

Get Togethers are held across the country every year to remember Jo and the ‘more in common’ values she stood for.

Opening the event, the Deputy Speaker, Nusrat Ghani, said “Jo’s politics was compassion-led. Her commitment was to a kinder, more inclusive society.

“And she had so much more to give. She was a star in the making.”

Rishi Sunak said: “Jo understood that in our democracy we have political opponents, not enemies.”

Referring to Jo’s belief that “we are more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”, Rachel Reeves added: “It makes us stronger as a Parliament and stronger as a country too if we live by those values.

Thanking the speakers, Kim said:

“It is heartwarming to see so many familiar faces here - and many new friends too - and on behalf of Jo’s family I want to thank you all for coming.

“It means a lot to us all that colleagues have taken the time out of their busy schedules to join us to get together to remember Jo.

“There is much more work still to do to channel Jo’s message of finding common ground and working collaboratively - in this place and beyond – and also learning to disagree well, whatever our different views and perspectives may be.

“It is not always easy, and we might not always get it right, but we have a duty to try and show that we really do have ‘more in common than that which divides us.’

“And the Great Get Together from The Jo Cox Foundation, which takes place across the weekend of Jo’s birthday, provides opportunities for people in communities across the country to come together – to remember Jo and her values - but to also think about who we are, and the kind of country we want to live in.

“Up in Spen Valley we will be doing the annual Run for Jo at Oakwell Hall in Birstall – organised by amazing local volunteers who came together after Jo was killed.

“Because building strong communities it starts with us all – whoever and wherever we may be.”

The Run for Jo takes place today (Sunday, June 22) at Oakwell Hall to remember her on what would have been her birthday.