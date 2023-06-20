News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Jo’s family, including her parents and sister Kim Leadbeater, the current Batley and Spen MP, were in London last weekend where they attended the "Love Not Hate" Great Get Together at John Ruskin College in CroydonJo’s family, including her parents and sister Kim Leadbeater, the current Batley and Spen MP, were in London last weekend where they attended the "Love Not Hate" Great Get Together at John Ruskin College in Croydon
Jo’s family, including her parents and sister Kim Leadbeater, the current Batley and Spen MP, were in London last weekend where they attended the "Love Not Hate" Great Get Together at John Ruskin College in Croydon

The Great Get Together 2023: Here are 15 events taking place around Batley and Spen in memory of former MP Jo Cox

Hundreds of events are being planned across the country as part of the Great Get Together, in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Get Togethers will take place from Penzance to Stornoway, from Guernsey to Kilkenny in Ireland, Swansea in Wales and all across England, in memory of the MP who was murdered in her constituency seven years ago.

As a curtain raiser Jo’s family, including her parents and sister Kim Leadbeater, the current Batley and Spen MP, were in London last weekend where they attended the “Love Not Hate” Great Get Together at John Ruskin College in Croydon.

The event, organised by the Manju Shahul-Hameed Foundation, was described by Kim as “a fantastic example of Jo’s More in Common values”.

People up and down the UK will unite their communities this coming weekend, June 23-25, which is the closest to Jo’s birthday on June 22. They will reject division and celebrate Jo’s message that “we have far more in common than that which divides us”.

This week Kim will organise the Great Parliamentary Get Together with colleagues in Westminster on Wednesday, June 21.

Kim said: “My Parliamentary event provides an opportunity for MPs to put their political differences aside at least for a short while as they remember Jo, while the many local events taking place highlight what she stood for: friendship, community, togetherness and the desire to bring people together.”

Here are some of the events scheduled to take place around Batley and Spen over the coming days.

For more information about the Great Get Together, visit https://www.greatgettogether.org/about

Heckmondwike Green will host The Big Sing on Wednesday, June 21, from 10am

1. The Big Sing

Heckmondwike Green will host The Big Sing on Wednesday, June 21, from 10am Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Outlookers Great Get Together will be held at 180 Soothill Lane, Batley, on Wednesday, June 21, from 10am

2. Outlookers Great Get Together

The Outlookers Great Get Together will be held at 180 Soothill Lane, Batley, on Wednesday, June 21, from 10am Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Heckmondwike Grammar School will hold a non-uniform day, form fayre and picnic lunch on Thursday, June 22

3. Non-uniform day

Heckmondwike Grammar School will hold a non-uniform day, form fayre and picnic lunch on Thursday, June 22 Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Friends of Batley Station will host "Early Morning Wakey Wakey" at Batley Train Station on Friday, June 23, from 7.30am

4. Early Morning Wakey Wakey

Friends of Batley Station will host "Early Morning Wakey Wakey" at Batley Train Station on Friday, June 23, from 7.30am Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Jo CoxBatleyKim LeadbeaterMPsLondon