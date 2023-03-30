The campaign, which was launched in Heckmondwike on Friday, March 17, saw groups of litter heroes of all ages hard at work around Mann Dam in Cleckheaton, at East Bierley village green and duck pond, Redhouse Museum Park and Burnley’s Mill Estate in Gomersal.

The Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean is being supported by volunteers, community champions, schools, and groups such as Cleckheaton in Bloom, Keep Hecky Tidy, East Bierley Village Preservation Society, and Birstall Chamber of Trade.

The constituency-wide clean-up forms part of the Great British Spring Clean, which is organised by Keep Britain Tidy and runs until Sunday, April 2.

The most recent litter picks took place on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Ms Leadbeater, who is chair of the Tidy Britain All-Party Parliamentary Group, has given her enthusiastic backing to the campaign that urges people to pledge to pick up a bag of litter to tidy where they live.

Over the weekend more than 40 bags were filled across the various sites.

Following the successful litter picks, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was wonderful to see different groups joining forces in a real team effort to bag up the rubbish that litters where we all live.

“I am so impressed with the way local people have embraced the Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean as part of the wider national campaign with Keep Britain Tidy.

“We have some fantastic volunteers in Batley and Spen who are at the heart of community life in our towns and villages. They just get on with things.

“I applaud each and every one of these brilliant ‘Litter Heroes’.”

The next local litter picks will be held in Birstall Town Centre and Birkenshaw Bowling Green on Saturday, April 1 and in Heckmondwike on Sunday, April 2.