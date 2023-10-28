The future is bright for Batley Salvation Army as it celebrates anniversary
Over the 142 years in Batley the Salvation Army has occupied two buildings – its first at Branch Road and then in May 1983 moving to its current location on Bradford Road. In that time the church and community centre has provided a range of services to local people, many of which are still running today, including:
A large charity shop.
A toddler group which takes place every Wednesday in term time from 9.30am to 11.30am and attracts more than 40 pre-school children.
A fellowship group (Home League) which includes quizzes, trips, guest speakers along with time to meet new friends every Monday from 1pm-2.30pm.
A cafe serving hot food and drinks every Monday and Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm where people can come to meet friends and stay warm.
Major Paul Wilson said: “Although we only arrived in Batley in July, we have already seen some of the amazing work which is going on in the building.
"Our Sunday worship is open to all and we encourage families to join us. We look forward to seeing what God has in store in the coming years for Batley Salvation Army.”
During the anniversary weekend, photos and archive materials were available to look at and church friends and family shared stories and memories from their time in Batley.
Janet Pearson, a member of Batley corps for more than 50 years, said: “I first started coming to the old Salvation Army building when I was 10 years old. We had no car, so three return bus journeys from Dewsbury were all part of our Sunday ritual.
“My hopes for the future of Batley Salvation Army are to see the church grow with new families and that we will have a bigger presence within the local community.”
If you are interested in joining in worship, Batley Salvation Army meets on a Sunday morning at 10am for family worship, followed by tea and coffee fellowship.
More information about the weekday groups, cafe, charity shop and facilities for hire can be found on its Facebook page at “The Salvation Army Batley” or on its website at www.salvationarmy.org.uk/batley