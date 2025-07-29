Members of The Fencing Warriors.

A foil fencing group based in North Kirklees is continuing to aim to “inspire” women with “confidence” across the district.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fencing Warriors was established in January 2022 by sisters Sadia and Nadia after Sadia took part in a free coaching course offered by British Fencing - the national governing body for the Olympic sword fighting sport - three years earlier before joining a club in Bradford.

“Since then, I really enjoyed it,” Sadia said. “But then a friend in Dewsbury said there is nothing out there for women like this so why don’t you teach fencing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borrowing equipment from her own coach, Sadia, along with her sister, held the group’s first session at a community centre in Heckmondwike.

A foil fencing group based in North Kirklees is continuing to aim to “inspire” women with “confidence” across the district.

She reflected: “It was absolutely fabulous. I put the word out by WhatsApp only, there was no external advertising, and I got a full class of all women within two hours.

“After that we just went off.”

The co-coaches, after a year of basic training, then entered the women fencers into their first-ever competition, with all of Fencing Warriors’ players coming in the top ten. One achieved the honour of best fencer of the day.

More national competitions have followed with members from the group recently returning from contests in Derby and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fencing Warriors in action.

Sadia said: “They love the atmosphere and they love the fact they can do something. I wasn’t all that fantastic at sports but fencing was different. It was exhilarating once I held the foil.

“It’s a sport you can enter at any age. Fencing Warriors’ women were putting themselves first again. They can now go home with a medal and be proud.

“It definitely gives them confidence. And knowing that it is never too late to do anything. You can still achieve anything, no matter what age you are.”

The group’s ages range from 14 to over 40, with the weekly sessions currently taking place in Savile Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazra has been a regular member of the group since its inception. She said:

“With the support of our two dedicated coaches, our goal is to increase awareness of fencing and inspire more women from similar backgrounds to participate in this unique athletic discipline.”

A historical sport, fencing is only one of five to have featured at every modern Olympic Games since the first in 1896.

Asked what the feeling was like with a sword in game whilst wearing the combat uniform, Sadia replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feeling is incredibly powerful. Putting on the uniform already gives you a sense of purpose, but it is the mask that really transforms you.

“The moment it goes on it is like I am a part of something bigger and that I am doing something that matters.

“When you are actually fencing and that feeling of having a weapon in your hand - and I don’t want to sound too aggressive - is just completely different.

“And if you get stabbed first then you will be stamping your feet!”

For more information on The Fencing Warriors, or to join a class, call Sadia on 07425744629.