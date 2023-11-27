Thousands of people gathered in Heckmondwike on Saturday to see the town ‘brilliantly’ light up for Christmas.

Thousands of people gathered in Heckmondwike on Saturday (November 25) to see the town ‘brilliantly’ light up for Christmas.

Prior to the big switch on at 7pm, the vast crowds were treated to 20 Christmas market stalls, circus skills workshops and community-built light installations, while children enjoyed fairground rides. Santa Claus himself even took a ride on his sleigh, pulled by a tractor, through the streets.

There was also live entertainment on the bandstand including musicians and performances by the Sarah Taylor School of Dance.

Simon Thirkell, director at Fearless People who helped to organise the event, said:

“It was brilliant. It was really well attended with lots and lots of families there. Thousands of people attended. Santa arrived on a sleigh pulled by a tractor which was amazing - the crowds loved it.

“It’s a massive thank you to everyone. Firstly to the community for coming out and supporting the event. Secondly, it would not have happened without the support of our local councillors. Our Heckmondwike councillors have been amazing throughout the year to make sure this happened. And finally to all of the volunteers who have spent the last week especially making sure everything was working, PAT testing, security and crowd control on the night. It was amazing.”

And Simon revealed the 2024 event promises to be “even better.”

He said: “The lights are absolutely spot on. We have got an additional 20 lights to go up next year as well as community workshops planned throughout next year so people can really get involved in repairing, fixing and even making new lights.

“We will then have those skills in the community to call upon so we can make it even better going forward.”

Here are 12 photos from Heckmondwike’s Christmas lights switch on.

1 . Heckmondwike Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 Prior to the big switch on at 7pm, the vast crowds were treated to 20 Christmas market stalls, circus skills workshops and community-built light installations, while children enjoyed fairground rides. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Heckmondwike Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 Isabella Frain enjoying a fairground ride at the Heckmondwike Christmas lights switch on event. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Heckmondwike Christmas Lights Switch On 2023 There were 20 Christmas market stalls at the event. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales