The Crescent receives funds to help Batley residents face cost of living crisis

Staff at The Crescent, Batley, celebrated £10,000 of National Lottery funding earlier this year. Pictured from the left are Nicole Diskin, Jess Calvert, Laura Parker, Faye Howarth, Sarah Robinson and Paula Chamberlain

The Crescent & Co CIC has been recognised as a partner of the One Community Foundation, which champions local giving, building partnerships with like-minded organisations and individuals who care about the communities on their doorstep.

The Crescent & Co was formed in 2021, following the national lockdown, It saw a decline in people’s mental health, isolation and loneliness across all ages and wanted to make a bigger difference in the community.

It supports other community groups, charities, businesses and individuals by providing rooms, resource and signposting.

The Crescent & Co CIC was awarded a £9,800 Household Support Grant from the One Community Foundation.

This vital funding targeted those who need it most, supporting 240 households and 760 individuals experiencing hardship with food and other essential items.

This gave the opportunity to speak to each person and signpost them to other services and initiatives to help further support them and their needs.

Paula Chamberlain, CEO and founder, said: “It's been an honour to be able to help people in need at this difficult time.

"We have spoken to everyone who we gave the vouchers to and have also signposted them to other support services and groups.

"The feedback we have had has been very humbling.”