Artist's impressions released by Kirklees Council

New detailed plans for Dewsbury Market and a new town park have been released following an in-depth review of the designs.

David Shepherd, Strategic Director for Growth and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for all of us invested in Dewsbury’s future right now. After years of complex planning, we’re now seeing major developments for the Dewsbury Blueprint on the ground – rather than the lion’s share of work taking place behind the scenes, people are able to physically see the huge changes we have planned for the town centre.

“The blueprint is our masterplan for the future of investment in Dewsbury town centre, over the next ten years and beyond – and when we say we’re taking a ‘blueprint’ approach, we mean that we’re looking at the town really holistically and approaching its redevelopment from every angle.

"We have plans spread across the whole of Dewsbury, aimed at bringing in more footfall, making the town centre more vibrant and varied, and protecting and celebrating its heritage. There’s a lot going on, with many moving parts – but the end result will breathe new life into the town and be very much worth the wait.

“The first big bit of work to manifest will be the Dewsbury Arcade. The arcade’s a fantastic building which thrived for over a century, and its purchase was one of the very first steps we took towards delivery of the Dewsbury Blueprint so it being our first large-scale project onsite feels fitting.

"Work began on the arcade earlier this year, and we’re going to see the beautiful building restored to its former glory and reopened after more than seven years out of action.

"We’re also very excited to have brought on board the Arcade Group, who formed specifically to make sure the arcade gets the fresh start it deserves once reopened – and who share our vision of supporting local independent traders first and foremost. The arcade is set to become the very first community-run shopping centre in the UK, and lots of local people and businesses have invested in the Arcade Group’s plans.

“Around the time the arcade reopens next year, we’ll be seeing the traders from Dewsbury Market decant into a temporary marketplace in the town centre. This will be perfect timing, as the reopened arcade will drive more footfall to the temporary market – and vice versa – and this decant will allow us to forge forward with our exciting plans for the market and brand new town park.

“We announced the new designs for Dewsbury Market towards the end of last year, and we’re really looking to strengthen our offering for traders and shoppers alike – but we’re also looking to create a far more varied offering for visitors, and give people more reasons to spend time in the town centre. Right next to the market will be the new town park, which will be a gorgeous outdoor space for people of all ages to enjoy.

"The market itself will also be far more versatile, with both indoor and outdoor stalls, plus new additions like a stage and screen which will make the space much more flexible for other uses. We want that whole space to be able to host an eclectic range of both indoor and outdoor events, encouraging more footfall for the traders and also keeping that area buzzing from day through to night.

“Alongside all this, we’re also working on so many other improvements around the town centre. This summer you’ll see us start to improve the public space surrounding the town hall – again, creating a flexible area which could be used for outdoor events, or just as a nicer place for people to relax and socialise. We’ve been supporting improvements to many of the businesses in the town centre, upgrading shopfronts and bringing upper floors back into use.

"You’ll have already seen lots of art installations spring up around the town centre, brightening up our streets and supporting local artists. We’ve also run a great series of cultural events through our ‘Taking the Lead’ programme, which we hope local venues and businesses will be able to take forward as the town centre improves.

“We’re also working hard in the background to develop a new, improved neighbourhood on Daisy Hill. This is the project with the most moving parts, as it’ll involve both redeveloping existing buildings and, in the longer run, creating brand new structures – but we want this area to set a new benchmark for residential developments in Dewsbury and provide lots of beautiful, affordable new homes.

"We’ve already made smaller-scale improvements to several different buildings, and Daisy Hill’s flagship development is already onsite: Fieldhouse, which stands right opposite the train station, is currently being transformed into the amazing new Station Apartments. While the neighbourhood as a whole is our most complex investment within the blueprint, we will start to see this first major section completed next year.

“Thanks to the government’s recent investment of a further £20million through the Long-Term Plan for Towns, we’re going to see the regeneration of Dewsbury go from strength to strength in the coming years. We’re working closely with the Dewsbury Town Board, who have been a leading voice in our plans for the town centre since the beginning, to develop our Long-Term Plan for Dewsbury and further build on all these investments for the town centre.