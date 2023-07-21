News you can trust since 1858
The Class of 2023: 12 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield

Year six pupils across North Kirklees will soon say farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Here are 12 photos from classes at schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield who are saying goodbye to their primary school days.

Pick up a copy of this week's Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian (on sale now) for our special Class of 2023 School Leavers photo special.

To order a copy, contact our newspaper sales team on 0844 2920216.

Old Bank Academy, Mirfield

1. NYBN-13-07-23-Old Bank Academy-YORupload

Old Bank Academy, Mirfield Photo: Class of 2023

Norristhorpe Primary School class 6O

2. School Leavers

Norristhorpe Primary School class 6O Photo: Submitted

Millbridge, A Share Primary Academy

3. Class of 2023

Millbridge, A Share Primary Academy Photo: Submitted

Orchard Primary Academy Year six

4. School Leavers

Orchard Primary Academy Year six Photo: Submitted

