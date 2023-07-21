The Class of 2023: 12 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield
Year six pupils across North Kirklees will soon say farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Here are 12 photos from classes at schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield who are saying goodbye to their primary school days.
