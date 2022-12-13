The hub’s official launch on Friday, December 9, at the centre on Central Avenue, followed on from openings in Chickenley and Howden Clough earlier this year, and provides local communities with access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

Members can sign up to TBBT, where they can gain access to three shopping bags’ worth of food - with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50 - which includes chilled food, cupboard food and fruit and veg.

Lead volunteer at the Windybank hub, Laura Walker, believes the service will go a long way in helping the local community.

Laura Walker, third from left, with fellow volunteers at the opening of TBBT hub at Windybank Community Centre.

She said: “We have got a lot of people in the area who are struggling, especially with the cost of living crisis and things like that at the moment.

“I went to visit the one at Chickenley and it was very well organised, which is why I decided to run this one here.

“Everybody is struggling - people with families, people who are working. Everybody is struggling, with gas, electricity and everything going up in price.

“We have got people who are choosing between buying food and paying for their gas and electricity. We have got people going cold. We have got people who are in hospital because of it.

“There are a lot of people in crisis, there are people struggling with their mental health, it is becoming a really big problem.

“So every little does help. We have people coming to the centre asking us to reach out to other services for them, for food parcels and things like that.

“I am a volunteer and I have a little girl and I am going to be using this service myself because I know that I will benefit from it. I struggle myself just like everybody else.”

The launch had around 15 volunteers help 67 families collect their three bags of shopping. The hub will run every Friday, at 1.30pm.

TBBT has also confirmed that another five more hubs are set to be announced in the Kirklees area in the new year.

