The Big RAFA Ride: Super Stu sets off on stupendous solo 2,500 motorbike trip

The new area president for northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) has begun his epic 26-day, 2,500-mile challenge to visit all 60 branches on his motorbike.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Stuart Stirrat, 55, from Halifax, jumped on his Honda NC750 yesterday (Friday) morning and set off from his hometown RAFA branch for ‘The Big RAFA Ride’, a solo mission which will see him meet all branches in the area during the month of August, while also raising some much-needed funds and awareness for RAFA.

“It is a momentous occasion,” admitted Tim Wood, landlord of the Old Colonial in Mirfield, which is home to the town’s RAFA branch. “We would like to wish Stu all the very best in this massive fundraising event which he is undertaking.

“The weather has been rather inclement and it is not going to improve over the next few days so our hearts go out to him. We send him our very best wishes for a safe journey and, upon his return to Mirfield, we will be here with a big warm welcome for him.”

Stuart Stirrat, seen here with Tim Wood of the Old Colonial in Mirfield, set off on his epic The Big RAFA Ride on Friday, August 4 from the Halifax branch. His journey will see him ride 2,500 miles and visit 60 RAFA locations.Stuart Stirrat, seen here with Tim Wood of the Old Colonial in Mirfield, set off on his epic The Big RAFA Ride on Friday, August 4 from the Halifax branch. His journey will see him ride 2,500 miles and visit 60 RAFA locations.
Stuart Stirrat, seen here with Tim Wood of the Old Colonial in Mirfield, set off on his epic The Big RAFA Ride on Friday, August 4 from the Halifax branch. His journey will see him ride 2,500 miles and visit 60 RAFA locations.
Tim has paid £250 to sponsor Stu’s fuel for the journey, which, on day one, had stops at Huddersfield and Formby before he took the ferry from Liverpool to the Isle of Man.

The Big RAFA Ride: 2,500 miles and 60 locations in 26 days

Stu’s visit at the Mirfield branch will be his penultimate stop of the challenge on the final day, Tuesday, August 29.

Tim added: “We have got a couple of surprises waiting for him. We would like the people of Mirfield to turn out in numbers to support his homecoming.

“We are just delighted to be involved.”

RAFA is a charitable organisation which supports the RAF community, including serving members, veterans and their families.

To donate to The Big RAFA Ride, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigrafaride

