​Celebrated Batley historian, author and journalist, Malcolm Haigh, has died at the age of 88.

Mr Haigh, who lived in Soothill, was a tireless campaigner for Batley.

He published four books – A History of Batley 1800-1974, Historical Snapshots of Batley and Birstall, Batley Pride: More Town Tales and Historical Walks around Batley and Birstall, which was illustrated by his son Andrew. He also published a number of booklets.

For 25 years he ran local history classes and organised educational history walks around the town.

Mr Haigh was chief reporter and a sub editor on the Batley News in the 1970s, before joining its sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post in the 1980s as a reporter covering both news and sport in the Heavy Woollen area.

Among the major stories he covered were the arrest of the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe and the IRA coach bomb attack at Hartshead Moor Services, near Cleckheaton, that killed 12 and injured 38 on February 4, 1974.

Mr Haigh continued to write freelance reports on his beloved Batley RLFC for more than a decade after his retirement in the 1990s, contributing to publications as diverse as the Daily Star and the dedicated rugby league media.

Mr Haigh was a prominent member of Batley History Group, chairing the organisation for several years.

Malcolm Haigh, on the right, pictured at the blue plaque unveiling ceremony at Blakeridge Mill in Batley with, from the left, Paul Taylor (former director of J.T. and J Taylor), Richard Binks (managing director) and Peter Connor (Batley History Group)

He was the first secretary of Batley and Birstall Civic Society, chair of Batley Community Alliance, a founder member and later co-ordinator of Batley Cemetery Support Group, chair of Batley Conservation Group and president of Dewsbury and District Ramblers.

Along with fellow members of the history group, he opposed plans to close Batley Library and transfer services to the town hall, collecting 7,500 signatures on a petition in the space of three weeks.

The proposal was subsequently shelved.

With the Cemetery Support Group, he fought to preserve the cemetery’s Twin Chapels.

In June 2013, Mr Haigh was delighted and humbled to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the community.

He appeared on television several times, including being part of a show outlining the fortunes of Batley Variety Club. He met Michael Portillo and showed him Batley Station as part of the Great British Train Journeys series.

Mr Haigh was a warden at Woodkirk St Mary’s and a member of the town’s Rotary Club.

As a young man, he completed his national service with the RAF and became a member of Batley RAFA Club.

Despite spending decades as a print journalist, he went viral in 2021 after he was vox popped by Owen Jones for a TV show about the area’s high immigration rates.

He told Jones: “All they have to do is to talk to one another, explore ideas with one another, exchange ideas on what could be good for Batley.”

Responding online to his comments, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin called him “the best of Batley… with a heart as big as Yorkshire”.

Another said he had restored their faith in humanity, while one called him simply “man of the year”.

Mr Haigh leaves a son, Andrew, daughter, Beverley, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Andrew said: “He lived and breathed Batley – he worked absolutely tirelessly for the town.

"But he was also an exceptionally talented journalist.

"As kids we often had to curtail our days out if he spotted a fire engine or a police car – one time, we ended up watching a mill burn down when we should have been at Chester Zoo!”

Mr Haigh’s funeral details will be announced next week.