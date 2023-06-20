Simon Walker, who has been singing and playing the guitar since he was a teenager, released his latest single ‘Worthless’ on Monday, June 19.

And, within a few hours, the fresh hit shot straight to number four in the singer/songwriter singles chart, with only two tracks by George Ezra and Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ above him.

“Everything is a bit overwhelming,” admitted Simon, 36. “It was only released yesterday (Monday) but Amazing Radio had been playing it all last week in the UK and US in the build up to its release, which has helped.

Simon Walker released his latest single ‘Worthless’ on Monday, June 19.

“It is an anthem for anyone that has been made to feel worthless in any aspect of their life, whether that be relationship-wise or anything. It is also a bit of a transition from anything I’ve released before. I’ve started to go for a rockier sort of side, so this is before I release anything a little bit heavier.”

The full-time musician of ten years, who also runs his own Dewsbury-based music agency - Real Live Music - with his wife Anna, was last in the charts in 2021 with his single ‘If Time Stood Still.’

And he is extremely grateful for all the recent support which has seen him gain his best ever chart position. He said:

“It’s difficult if you are an independent artist and I have not predominantly pushed my music in the past before. One of my last singles got to number five. In my head I thought it would be nice to beat that but, realistically, I didn’t think it would be possible.

The iTunes charts on Monday, June 19, with Simon Walker, from Dewsbury, reaching number four. Only George Ezra and Sam Fender were above him.

“I just had belief in this song that it could. And it’s the best feeling. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and downloaded my songs and anyone who has believed in me.

“It feels like it has been a long journey and to get to that stage in my life where I can do original music, and people actually appreciate it, is great.”

Simon, who says his major influences are Goo Goo Dolls, Fleetwood Mac and Foo Fighters, also confirmed he is working on an album which he is hoping to release by the end of the year.

‘Worthless’ by Simon Walker is available to download now on all platforms.