Kate Rusby will close the Underneath the Stars Festival in Cawthorne, Barnsley.

So we’ve drawn up a list of the best family-friendly festivals taking place across the summer.

1: Underneath the Stars festival, Cawthorne, Barnsley, Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning for its ninth year, the arts and music festival boasts spectacular live performances in a host of musical styles ranging from pop to folk and all genres in between, celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Underneath the Stars has something for all the family

The award winning boutique festival will see performances from Scouting for Girls, The Shires, Newton Faulkner, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Lottery Winners and returning favourites Cut Capers, among many others.

There’s also a whole host of family friendly activities and entertainment designed with kids in mind and packed full of fun. Past activities have included craft tents, street theatre, performers, storytelling and workshops.

Closing the weekend on Sunday will be Barnsley’s own nightingale and UTSf figurehead, Kate Rusby. Often hailed as the ‘first lady of folk’, Kate celebrated 30 years of touring last year. With a back catalogue stretching over three decades, Kate will perform a selection of highlights, including those from her most recent albums, the most recent of which is 30: Many Happy Returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Underneath the Stars features covered stages within big top tents and award winning production, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy performances without need for an umbrella. There is also unrestricted viewing from outside for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

James Martin will headline the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival.

We can also practically guarantee you will enjoy some of the cleanest toilets ever seen at a festival!

Championing diversity, and accessibility, the festival has also gained an Attitude is Everything Silver Charter Award. It is also A Greener Festival certified festival, the internationally recognised scheme to help events and festivals become more sustainable and to reduce environmental impacts.

Tickets: Final Tier Weekend: Adult £153, Concessions £143, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £47, Nippers under 7 free. Camping: Tent £46.50, Camper Van £48, Motorhome £63. Friday £60 Saturday £65 Sunday £65 Car Parking £18 (Weekend), £6 day.

Deer Shed Festival. Picture by Andrew Benge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2: Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, Funkirk Farm, Skipton, July 21-23

The three-day event will feature an all-star line-up of celebrity chefs including James Martin, Si King from Hairy Bikers and Gino D’Acampo.

The UK’s biggest food and drink festival also boasts an amazing action-packed weekend of entertainment for all the family.

The live music line up comprises of amazing tribute acts from Wannabe Spice Girls, Katy Perry, We Are Champion Queen, Take That Live alongside renowned artists DJ Gok Wan, Pat Sharp, Brutus Gold’s Love Train and The Zoots sounds of the 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For children, there’s a giant sandpit, ride on farmer John’s mini tractors, a kid’s cookery school, petting farm, princess party, crafting tent, mud kitchen and kid’s disco.

Camping is available and dogs are welcome.

Standard day tickets start from £23 each, with tent pitches or motorhome/caravan pitches from £75 for the weekend.

Find out more about the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival and to book tickets: www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

3: Deer Shed Festival, Baldersby Park, North Yorkshire, July 28-31

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a bumper line up, including headliners The Comet is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting and Glasgow indie legends The Delgados, plus stand up stars and late night comedy headliners Phil Wang, Bridget Christie, Mawaan Rizwan & Fern Brady, as well as film screenings, fantastic theatre, acclaimed shows and amazing experiences for all ages.

Other acts include Gaz Coombes, The Big Moon, This is the Kit, Grove, northern funny man Brennan Reece and Lauren Pattison, plus everyone’s favourite oddball, object comedian Spencer Jones.

A long-time supporter of the UK’s grassroots comedy scene, Deer Shed has become a vital platform for showcasing emerging comic talent and this year’s festival is no exception. Included in the line-up are up and coming comic Emmanuel Sonubi, who rightfully earned a Best Newcomer nominee for his debut show at last year’s Fringe; one-liner wonder and winner of Chortle’s Best Northern MC Hayley Ellis as well as innovative, concept comedy from the likes of musical comedy maestro Jazz Emu and the pioneering potato puppeteer Freddie Hayes as Potatohead.

On top of comedy, the Big Top will also play host to a range of award-winning shows including Jon Robertson’s real life, text-based adventure game, The Dark Room; innovative, interactive comedy with a technological twist from Fox Dog Studios and a one-of-a-kind show from Leeds’ own Hip-Hop polymath; the MC, writer and record-breaking beatboxer, Testament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While music and comedy remain at the heart of Deer Shed, the festival’s science tent, Feral Farm, Wilderwild, workshops, literature and spoken word stage, under fives activities, curated food vendors, film screenings, outdoor theatre, crafts, wellbeing activities, outdoor arts and sports field will all be making a welcome return in 2023.

A three-day wonderland of community and creativity that spotlights contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages; a festival for everyone - families, friends and fans.

Tickets start at £190 for an adult, all weekend ticket including general camping. On sale at https://deershedfestival.com/tickets.