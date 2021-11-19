The areas of North Kirklees where Covid infections rose fastest in the past week

There were 273,928 positive test results across the UK in the week to November 16

There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Wales has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 501 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 496 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 260 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Gomersal - 346.0 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 66.7 per cent increase on the previous week.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton - 340.3 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 40.0 per cent increase on the previous week.

Dewsbury Moor Upper - 393.3 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 36.8 per cent increase on the preview week.

Birstall - 444.4 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a 13.2 per cent increase on the previous week.

Heckmondwike North - 334.3 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 5.4 per cent increase on the previous week.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown - 226.4 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, no change on the previous week.

In better news, the following parts of the district all saw a reduction in their case rates.

Ravensthorpe - 214.4 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a 4.8 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge - 207.0 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 7.2 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Mirfield Central and Hopton - 285.3 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 9.1 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough - 316.5 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a 11.1 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley - 344.3 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 15.0 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor - 411.2 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 24.3 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Cleckheaton - 267.1 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 25.8 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant - 183.7 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 26.3 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Battyeford - 210.5 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 41.7 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Birkenshaw - 271.7 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 42.9 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Thornhill - 251.9 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a 43.3 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Scholes and Hunsworth - 265.0 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 45.5 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Upper Batley and Soothill - 161.0 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 47.6 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd - 171.8 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a 58.1 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Batley Central - 142.6 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 58.3 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees - 63.4 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 61.1 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown - 146.5 cases per 100,000 in the latest week, a 63.6 per cent decrease on the previous week.