National Offer Day takes place every year, with parents in the UK finding out which primary school their children will be attending.

In England, local councils sent out letters confirming places on Tuesday, April 19.

As the letters arrive at households across North Kirklees, here are the 22 primary schools in Dewsbury and Mirfield that are rated either "outstanding" or "good" by Ofsted.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. Outstanding Crowlees C of E Junior and Infant School, Springfield Park, Mirfield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Outstanding Hopton Primary School, Woodend Road, Mirfield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Outstanding Hollybank School, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Outstanding Ravenshall School, Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Photo: Google Photo Sales