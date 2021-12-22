The 18 areas of North Kirklees where Covid cases rose in the last week

Across Kirklees, there was a 39.5 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the week to December 16

Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51 per cent from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Battyeford had 481.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 219.9 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 226.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 128.5 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 692.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 121.7 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 499.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 115.0 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 413.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 107.2 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 475.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 89.5 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 322.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.4 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 477.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 76.5 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 213.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 66.7 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 559.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 58.3 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 329.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 50.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 276.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 50.0 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 484.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.5 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 317.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.2 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 243.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.0 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 595.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 13.2 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 157.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.1 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 263.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.4 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 211.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 118.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

In better news, the following areas all saw a drop in their Covid infection rates.

Ravensthorpe had 150.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 6.7 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 351.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.9 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 311.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 32.2 per cent from the week before.