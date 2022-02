With Spring around the corner, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

This list shows the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Batley and Birstall on Rightmove.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £600,000 Woodlands Road, Batley. On sale with Strike, Yorkshire priced £600,000

2. £575,000 High Street, Hanging Heaton. On sale with Manning Stainton priced £575,000

3. £550,000 Jail Road, White Lee, Batley. On sale with Wilcock for offers over £550,000

4. £430,000 Track Road, Batley. On sale with Adams Estates priced £430,000