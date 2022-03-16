Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. On sale with Auction House West Yorkshire at a guide price of £45,000

The 17 most affordable homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

Estate agents in North Kirklees are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:00 pm

With Spring in the air, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The imminent changing of the clocks, bringing with it the longer days and better weather, often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

For first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, or those with a limited budget, this list shows the 17 most affordable homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

1. £60,000

Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. On sale with Bramleys priced £60,000

2. £75,000

Hurst Lane, Mirfield. On sale with SnowGate Estate Agency at a guide price of £75,000

3. £80,000

The Maltings, Mirfield. On sale with Whitegates priced £80,000

4. £90,000

Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £90,000

