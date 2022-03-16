With Spring in the air, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The imminent changing of the clocks, bringing with it the longer days and better weather, often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

For first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, or those with a limited budget, this list shows the 17 most affordable homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

1. £60,000 Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. On sale with Bramleys priced £60,000

2. £75,000 Hurst Lane, Mirfield. On sale with SnowGate Estate Agency at a guide price of £75,000

3. £80,000 The Maltings, Mirfield. On sale with Whitegates priced £80,000

4. £90,000 Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £90,000