Knowl Road, Mirfield. On sale with Wilcock for offers in excess of £725,000

The 15 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

Estate agents in North Kirklees are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:00 pm

With Spring around the corner, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

This list shows the 15 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £650,000

Overhall Park, Mirfield. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £650,000

Photo Sales

2. £625,000

Knowl Road, Mirfield. On sale with Wilcock for offers over £625,000

Photo Sales

3. £550,000

Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield. On sale with Lovelle Estate Agency priced £550,000

Photo Sales

4. £550,000

Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £550,000

Photo Sales
RightmoveMirfieldNorth KirkleesSpring
Next Page
Page 1 of 4