Apartment 9, Westgate Lofts, Old Westgate, Dewsbury. On sale with Auction House West Yorkshire at a guide price of £22,000

The 15 most affordable homes currently for sale in Dewsbury

Estate agents in North Kirklees are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:45 pm

With Spring in the air, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The imminent changing of the clocks, bringing with it the longer days and better weather, often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

For first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, or those with a limited budget, this list shows the 15 most affordable homes currently for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove.

1. £39,000

Howgate House, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. On sale with Whitegates priced £39,000

2. £39,950

11 Howgate House, Dewsbury. On sale with Local Properties Estate Agents priced £39,950

3. £40,000

Spinners House, Textile Street, Dewsbury. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £40,000

4. £40,000

Textile Street, Dewsbury. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £40,000

