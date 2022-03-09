With Spring in the air, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The imminent changing of the clocks, bringing with it the longer days and better weather, often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

For first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, or those with a limited budget, this list shows the 15 most affordable homes currently for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £39,000 Howgate House, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. On sale with Whitegates priced £39,000 Photo Sales

2. £39,950 11 Howgate House, Dewsbury. On sale with Local Properties Estate Agents priced £39,950 Photo Sales

3. £40,000 Spinners House, Textile Street, Dewsbury. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £40,000 Photo Sales

4. £40,000 Textile Street, Dewsbury. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £40,000 Photo Sales