The 14 areas of North Kirklees where Covid-19 cases are rising fastest

Coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Batley Central had 256.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 100.0 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 325.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 86.7 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 354.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 59.1 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 421.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 55.0 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 351.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 54.6 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 256.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 40.0 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 171.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 33.3 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 222.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 30.8 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 192.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 18.2 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 219.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 15.3 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 337.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 15.0 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 171.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 11.1 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 144.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 10.0 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 470.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 3.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 158.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

Battyeford had 240.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

In better news, the following areas all saw a reduction in case rates in the past week.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 294.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 4.8 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 171.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 25.0 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 207.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 35.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 105.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 36.4 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 135.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 42.3 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 84.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 45.5 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 185.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 50.0 per cent from the week before.