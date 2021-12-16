The 13 areas of North Kirklees where Covid cases are rising fastest

Yorkshire and the Humber currently has the lowest Covid case rate in England

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up seven per cent from the week before.

South Northamptonshire recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 895 cases per 100,000 people.

West Northamptonshire, the council which covers the South Northamptonshire area, was revealed on Friday as having England’s highest number of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases.

At a regional level, the South East has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 650 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 643 cases per 100,000.

Yorkshire and Humber has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 9.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Thornhill had 459.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 138.5 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 211.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 100.0 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 240.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40.0 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 251.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35.7 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 270.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30.8 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 434.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 23.5 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 194.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20.1 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 353.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 99.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.7 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 199.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.6 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 525.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 11.8 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 157.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 171.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.3 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 337.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.

In better news, the following areas all saw a reduction in their case rate from the previous week.

Ravensthorpe had 150.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 12.5 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 219.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 14.3 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 175.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.0 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 108.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.0 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 312.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 25.8 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 232.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 28.6 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 243.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 31.4 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 144.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 35.3 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 150.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 37.5 per cent from the week before.