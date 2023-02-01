Tesco shoppers raise £500 for Cleckheaton Food Bank to provide food parcels for families in need
Shoppers at the Tesco supermarket in Cleckheaton have raised a total of £500 for the town’s food bank to help its team support families in need in the community as the cost of living crisis continues.
The money has been raised since October from the sale of pre-loved books at the bookstand in store.
Instead of the money being spent on essentials, it has been handed over directly to the food bank so that it can be put towards its match funding from One Community.
It hopes to have raised a total £10,000 through donations, which will then be match funded.
Melanie Smiles, community champion at Tesco in Cleckheaton, visited the food bank and presented the £500 cheque to volunteers Stephen Archer and Dilys Beaumont.Stephen said: “I would like to thank the customers for their support with the community bookstand which continues to help with food parcels for those struggling in our community.”