The money has been raised since October from the sale of pre-loved books at the bookstand in store.

Instead of the money being spent on essentials, it has been handed over directly to the food bank so that it can be put towards its match funding from One Community.

It hopes to have raised a total £10,000 through donations, which will then be match funded.

Stephen Archer and Dilys Beaumont, volunteers at Cleckheaton Food Bank, received a cheque for £500 from Melanie Smiles, community champion at Cleckheaton in Tesco