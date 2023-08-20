Tesco shoppers in Dewsbury asked to support children with £5m grant scheme by voting with blue tokens in store

As adverts for “Stronger Starts”, Tesco’s new £5m-a-year grant scheme to support schools and children’s groups with funding for food and healthy activities, hit TV screens this week, shoppers are being asked to come into store and drop the blue token they receive at the checkout into the voting box for one of three local schools or young person’s projects.

The grants awarded will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental well-being, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, replaces the former Tesco Community Grants funding programme.

The grants awarded will help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental well-being

Claire De Silva, Tesco’s head of communities and local media, said: “We are so excited to be bringing thousands of schools and children’s projects our Stronger Starts grants.

"Our aim is to inspire children who deserve the opportunity to thrive and give our customers the chance to vote with their blue tokens for their local schools and children’s projects that need extra help.”

Schools and children’s groups will be able to apply via Groundwork for a grant of up to £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grants are for activities that focus on providing food to kids such as fruit for breakfast clubs or snacks to enjoy throughout the day, and for equipment for outdoor and indoor activities.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store.

Two out of the three blue token voting boxes by the checkout will be dedicated to local schools with the third given over to local community projects nominated by each store’s colleagues.

Customers can then choose which of the three projects they would like to support by voting with a blue token.