The funding, part of a celebratory Community Grant, one-off funding Tesco campaign, aims to ensure that no local child goes without a present this Christmas.

This came after shoppers in 100 large Tesco stores were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find specially created gold versions of its iconic blue voting token.

The total amount being given away in gold tokens was worth £1 million in grants to local good causes and the Salvation Army was one of three local charities available to vote for in the Cleckheaton store to receive one of the 100 £10,000 Golden Grants.

Toys and festive food will be given to youngsters in Cleckheaton after £10,000 was donated to the local Salvation Army as part of a celebratory Community Grant one-off funding Tesco campaign.

Major Ray Mackereth, from The Salvation Army in Heckmondwike, said: “We want to say a big thank you to Tesco for their generous donation – it’s amazing!

"This Golden Grant will be used to provide toys and food parcels as part of The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal this year.

“We believe no child should be left without a gift to open on Christmas morning. Last year we provided more than 200 toy parcels to children and food hampers to about 80 families.

“This money will help us to make Christmas special for vulnerable children across Heckmondwike.”

The £1 million donation marks £100 million in Tesco Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016.

Good causes that have benefited include breakfast clubs, food banks, Meals on Wheels, playgrounds and green spaces, parks and green spaces, counselling and support services for young people and children’s sports teams.

Claire De Silva, head of communities and local media at Tesco, said: “These events across the country were not only a really fun occasion in store, with our colleagues and customers really keen to get involved but also an important opportunity for people to choose a local good cause to receive the £10,000 grant.

“Hopefully this will help to make a difference to everyone that they continue to support within our communities.”