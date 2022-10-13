The hunt, which will take place on Saturday October 15, gives shoppers the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find specially created gold versions of Tesco’s iconic blue voting tokens worth £1 million in grants for local causes.

The finders of the gold tokens - as well as receiving a Tesco voucher as a thank you for taking part -will then be able to choose which of the three local good causes in Cleckheaton will receive a £10,000 Golden Grant.

There is also one ‘digital’ golden token which customers can win by nominating a charity through the Tesco Golden Grants competition, which will be running on the @Tesco Twitter channel.

England footballer Ella Toone with a Tesco golden charity token.

Jason Tarry, of Tesco, said: “We have never donated to so many communities in just a single day.

“£10,000 can make a huge difference to local groups and help them weather the current rises in costs.

“We’re giving customers who visit the stores taking part a chance to help a good cause that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

The £1 million donation marks £100 million in Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016.

Good causes that have benefited include breakfast clubs, food banks, Meals on Wheels, playgrounds and green spaces, parks and green spaces, counselling and support services for young people and children’s sports teams.

England footballer, Ella Toone, who has teamed up with Tesco to launch the Golden Grants, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that local groups do and how they support their communities.

“It’s more important than ever that they get the vital funding they need through projects like Tesco Community Grants, so they can continue making such a huge difference to so many people.”

Tesco Community Grants fund thousands of local community projects across the UK including helping to fight holiday hunger, tackle mental health, support young people and host community events.

