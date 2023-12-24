Tesco customers in Cleckheaton help provide Christmas presents for families struggling due to the cost of living crisis
Between November 20 and December 2, the Cleckheaton supermarket organised a collection of toys in store which have been shared with Heckmondwike Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army supports families in the district who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis.
Peter Ripley, store manager at Tesco in Cleckheaton, said: “This is the seventh year we have worked with our local Salvation Army and this year we have collected 180 gifts for local families.”
Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their local communities through donating food and helping children have a stronger start in life.
"It is fantastic that Tesco customers in Cleckheaton have been able to support the Salvation Army this Christmas.”