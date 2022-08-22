Tesco Community Grant Scheme funding boost for children's hospice, food bank and In Bloom group
Three groups in the district have received funding from Tesco in the latest round of its Community Grant Scheme.
The top award of £1,500 went to Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, where the money will be used to help provide sensory equipment in its gardens.
Second place of £1,000 was awarded to Cleckheaton in Bloom. The money will be used to help purchase plants and flowers for the various tubs and planters in the town centre.
Third place of £500 was awarded to The Wishing Well (Heckmondwike Food Bank) to go towards vital food items to keep the facility running.
Melanie Smiles, community champion from the Cleckheaton Tesco store, said that it was a privilege to go and hand over these community grants and see first hand how this money can help benefit the local community.
If you know of a school, food bank, scouts or local group that would like to apply for a future grant, visit tesco.com/communitygrants