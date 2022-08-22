Tesco Community Grant Scheme funding boost for children's hospice, food bank and In Bloom group

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top award of £1,500 went to Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, where the money will be used to help provide sensory equipment in its gardens.

Second place of £1,000 was awarded to Cleckheaton in Bloom. The money will be used to help purchase plants and flowers for the various tubs and planters in the town centre.

Third place of £500 was awarded to The Wishing Well (Heckmondwike Food Bank) to go towards vital food items to keep the facility running.

The Wishing Well (Heckmondwike Food Bank) received £500 towards vital food items to keep the facility running

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Smiles, community champion from the Cleckheaton Tesco store, said that it was a privilege to go and hand over these community grants and see first hand how this money can help benefit the local community.