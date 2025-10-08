Tesco Community Champions - including from Cleckheaton and Batley - raise over £16,500 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Community Champions from seven Tesco stores - including Cleckheaton and Batley - have raised over £16,500 for the Yorkshire Airbulance.
Over the last three months, Tesco Community Champions from Cleckheaton, Batley, Brighouse, Buttershaw, Queensbury, Bradford Great Horton and Bradford Peel all took part in the fundraising efforts and visited the air ambulance’s base at Nostel last week to hand over the cheque.
Melanie Smiles, Community Champion from the Cleckheaton store said:
“It was a privilege to have a guided tour around the base and to see first hand not only the helicopters but also the equipment and training that the paramedics receive .
“The service they provide is vital and is solely charity-funded.”