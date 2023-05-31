News you can trust since 1858
Tesco Cleckheaton awards grants to church and sports club from its community grant scheme

A church and a sports club have received a cash boost thanks to grants from Tesco Cleckheaton.
By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Whitechapel Church, winner of the last round of votes from the supermarket’s community grant scheme, has received £1,500 which will help to fund its toddler group.

The group currently only meets once a month but with the funding it has won, it will now be able to hold sessions every two weeks andprovide toys, fresh fruit and refreshments.

The store has also awarded £1,000 to Spenborough and District Athletics Club, based at Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton, which will be used to purchase equipment such as starting blocks, soft hammers, javelins and hurdles.

Spenborough and District Athletics Club received funding for new equipmentSpenborough and District Athletics Club received funding for new equipment
Ben Swift, store manager at Tesco Cleckheaton, said: “It's lovely to be able to hand over these cheques to local groups and organisations knowing that this money can help so much in our community."

If you would like to apply for a Tesco Comunity Grant, visit tesco.com/communitygrants

Whitechapel Church has received funding to help fund its toddler groupWhitechapel Church has received funding to help fund its toddler group
