Carol Rayner (right), a Slimming World consultant, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion for Tesco Cleckheaton with the bags of clothing people have donated towards Cancer Research UK.

Members of Slimming World groups across Spen Valley have been donating their preloved clothes in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups based in Cleckheaton, Roberttown and Liversedge all joined in with the generous initiative resulting in 288 bags of clothing, equating to £7,200, being donated to the charity.

Tesco Cleckheaton also showed its support by being a donation point for members of the groups and customers of the store .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Rayner, a Slimming World consultant, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, both said:

“It was great to be working together again and raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

“We would both like to thank everyone who contributed.”