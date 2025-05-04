Tesco Cleckheaton and local Slimming World groups combine to help Cancer Research UK
Members of Slimming World groups across Spen Valley have been donating their preloved clothes in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Groups based in Cleckheaton, Roberttown and Liversedge all joined in with the generous initiative resulting in 288 bags of clothing, equating to £7,200, being donated to the charity.
Tesco Cleckheaton also showed its support by being a donation point for members of the groups and customers of the store .
Carol Rayner, a Slimming World consultant, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, both said:
“It was great to be working together again and raising funds for Cancer Research UK.
“We would both like to thank everyone who contributed.”
