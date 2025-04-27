Tent-pegging rider Babur Qureshi talks about the benefits of horse riding and encourages more youngsters to take up the activity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Babur Qureshi never had a tutor or as is pronounced in the Urdu language - an “Ustaad-Ji” - who could teach him how to ride. Neither did he get the time to have any riding lessons while growing up as a young teenager in his rural Rawat area of Pakistan.

Yet the desire to sit on a galloping stallion had always been his childhood dream - and it was in England not so long ago where the dream eventually became a cherished reality.

Known to his family and friends as “Qureshi-Ji”, this interesting gentleman one day bravely climbed on the back of a horse for the very first time in 2020 and since then has had no regrets whatsoever. He gradually learned to ride all by himself through a process of trial and error.

It was not long afterwards when Mr Qureshi fulfilled another boyhood ambition and in the year 2021 bought an Andalusian stallion of the Hispano-Arab breed whom he named “Uqaab”. He is now riding this amazing four-legged wonder as a member of the Kohinoor Team at “Neza Baazi” tent pegging events held in Kirklees and across the rest of the country.

Mr Babur Qureshi pictured with his stallion 'Uqaab'

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Mr Qureshi talked about the benefits of horse riding and also explained why he wants to encourage more local youngsters to come forward and to take up the activity.

“Qureshi-Ji” is especially keen to see an increase in the number of riders from British-Pakistani communities who at the moment are generally under-represented in equestrian sports.

Mr Qureshi said: “Horse riding can be therapeutic as well as being good for a person's well-being and mental health.

“In fact, riding eventually becomes a passion for most people who decide to try out this activity. It's similar to going for an early morning jog or spending a few hours at the gym each evening.

A montage image of Mr Qureshi in action

“I now have a habit of visiting the stables in my own spare time. It's such a therapeutic hobby for me to feed, to pamper and to of course ride a few circuits on my stallion Uqaab. I even enjoy the task of cleaning out Uqaab's stable.”

He continued: “Riding has always been an important way of life and a culture for the ancestors of local people who have roots going back to the Sub-Continent.

“Let's not forget mules, camels and horses were used everywhere during the British Raj before motorised vehicles came onto the scene. Large contingents of cavalry riders even made up what was then the British-Indian Army.

“These brave ‘Fauji’ cavalrymen fought in huge numbers across Western Europe during the ‘Jhang-E-Azeem’ - named in English as the First World War. In a sense, whether it’s history or sport, a forgotten heritage and a long-lost culture is once again getting revived at the tent pegging events held in Kirklees.”

An archive photo of cavalry soldiers from the British-Indian Army riding as scouts at the Battle Of The Somme during the First World War

Giving advice to anyone likely to show an interest in riding, Mr Qureshi said: “The first fact for a new student to understand is horses are incredibly sensitive creatures. They have feelings like every living thing.

“ But a horse obviously cannot speak about its emotions with a tongue like us humans. This equestrian beauty will instead communicate with you through its body language.

“So, it must be given love and respect at all times. Staying calm and showing affection towards your horse are very important qualities for anyone who wants to be a good successful rider.”

He continued: “You must have patience and wisdom, and most importantly a caring heart in order to master the skills of good horse riding.

“A sensible rider must show genuine love towards the horse. There is no doubt riding is an art, and any student who is not calm, or is not ready to show affection, has already failed at the first hurdle.”

He added: “This may sound strange - but a horse will know exactly what its rider is thinking!

“The horse becomes aware as soon as the person who is about to ride it gets hold of the bridle.

“The rider's heartbeat sends vibrating signals through the bridle's leather strap. Those vibrations then pass through the bridle, sending signals into the horse's brain. These amazing animals can then detect whatever the one who sits on it is thinking and feeling.

“A horse quickly gets to know what's going on in the rider's mind. So, it's important for any 'first timer' who is about to do some riding not to feel nervous.

“Horses have highly alert senses. You must assert yourself and let them know you are in charge, while showing tenderness to them at the same time.

“An ideal way to control your horse or a stallion is to gently speak in simple one-word ‘stop’ or ‘go’ phrases. Horses can quickly pick up and understand certain basic commands in any language. This is one of the many amazing qualities of a horse.

“There is a mistaken view horses only move if they are whipped. I suppose this false view sticks in people's minds when they watch the horse races on television. But the reality is racing horses are a different breed with different temperaments.

“The least desirable thing a rider can do is to use the whip. Never do anything to inflict pain. Horses used for riding have a very good memory and will remember the whole traumatic experience.

“So, avoid doing anything regretful that could later cause problems for you, especially when you try to sit again on the back of that same four hooved animal. These creatures can immediately recognise their friends and foes.

“Rather than using a whip, a sensible rider should instead use an apple or a carrot to build up a relationship of mutual love and trust. A royal gala apple is not very sugary, but it is a scrumptious treat for a horse or a stallion who will then immediately understand that the one feeding it is a genuine friend.”