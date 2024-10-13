Tensions in Kirklees Council chamber as future of Heckmondwike dementia care home debated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has agreed to move forward with the privatisation of a Heckmondike dementia care home.

The council’s cabinet made the decision as calls of “shame” were shouted by members of the public and the state of Kirklees’ democracy was questioned by councillors.

The matter of the future of the borough’s council-run dementia care homes has rumbled on, since the council had previously earmarked Claremont House at Heckmondwike and Castle Grange at Newsome for closure last year in a bid to remedy its difficult financial position.

This was met with masses of objection and prompted the formation of a campaign group, consisting of families whose loved ones reside in the two homes.

Ultimately, under pressure, the council was forced to back down but it was agreed in March that the council could explore the possibility of selling off the sites.

Now, the plans to sell are gathering pace, with cabinet agreeing that negotiations with potential providers could progress to the point of being able to enter into a contract with an alternative provider, with three operators currently interested.

The matter will then be brought back to cabinet for a final decision.

Councillor Jo Lawson (KCI, Crosland Moor and Netherton) said: “I worry about maintaining standards of care for the vulnerable residents who call Castle Grange and Claremont home when this ‘business’ is transferred into the private sector and needs to make a profit.

"Those with more complex needs are going to need more care, but will the new business model allow for this?”

Following the meeting, Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Councillor Beverley Addy said: “We listened to the feedback from families of residents who were understandably worried about the impact that proposals to close the homes, and the subsequent need to move, would have on the wellbeing of their loved ones.

"We took this onboard and invested in looking to find an independent sector operator to keep them open.

“I would like to reassure everyone that we are only speaking with providers who would like to continue operating both sites as dementia care homes. This will allow continuity of care for residents as they will not be required to move out of the homes.

"Our residents deserve the highest quality of care, and we will endeavour to make sure any new owners meet our high standards.

"A change of care home ownership is not uncommon in the social care market, and we have seen this happen for a variety of reasons. The families of residents and our staff will once again be consulted during this process.

“Withdrawing from dementia residential care would mean the council could focus direct care delivery in parts of the market where there are fewer providers and options for people.

"This would mean making the best use of the care home bed capacity across Kirklees and therefore supporting the council’s aim to enable people to remain independent at home for as long as possible.

“Like other councils across the country, we are faced with increasing demands for adult social care meaning we must look at how we can make the best of the limited resources available to us.”